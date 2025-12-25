MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The fiber-optic FPV drone Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod (KVN) destroyed Ukrainian armed forces equipment worth approximately two German armies, CEO of the Ushkuynik Research and Production Center (Veliky Novgorod) Alexey Chadayev told TASS in an interview.

"Many are now trying to calculate in billions of dollars the cost of enemy equipment that has been destroyed by KVN drones. According to various estimates, this figure, in terms of money, is equivalent to approximately two of Germany’s current armies. But the main effect of using the Knyaz Vandal drones is that after we carried out the genocide of enemy equipment in the gray zone, the enemy lost the ability to conduct mechanized offensives," Chadayev said.

According to him, after the invasion of the Kursk Region, the Ukrainian armed forces "were unable to carry out a single successful attack with the mass use of mechanized military equipment, although they attempted to do so, including at the end of the year near Kupyansk." "Prior to this, there had been many such attempts in the Kursk direction, but they invariably led to the same well-known result," the head of the Ushkuynik Center emphasized.