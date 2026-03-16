Putin expresses condolences to Ethiopian authorities over flooding

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent condolences to his Ethiopian counterpart Taye Atske Selassie and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed over the aftermath of floods and landslides in the country.

"Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the victims’ families and wishes for a speedy recovery to all those affected by this natural disaster," the Kremlin website quoted the Russian leader as saying in the telegram.

Torrential rains, which led to floods and landslides, occurred in southern Ethiopia on March 9-11. As a result, at least 107 people were killed. The downpours also caused serious infrastructure damage. Many roads in the region were washed out and blocked, complicating efforts to provide assistance to those affected.