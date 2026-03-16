Air defenses down nearly 250 drones approaching Moscow over past two days — mayor

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have destroyed almost 250 drones approaching Moscow in two days, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported.

"Over the past two days, air defenses destroyed approximately 250 enemy drones as they approached Moscow and at the second line of defense. Thanks to the Defense Ministry’s air defense units for their professional and selfless work," the mayor wrote on his Max channel.

On March 14, Sobyanin reported the destruction of 65 drones flying toward Moscow. According to the mayor’s reports published on March 15, air defenses shot down 54 drones as they approached Moscow. Another 40 drones were destroyed between 2:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. Moscow time on March 16 (between 11:00 p.m. GMT on March 15 and 6:00 a.m. GMT on March 16).