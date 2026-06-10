MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. EU officials, concerned about protecting sexual minorities, are irritated by the sight of happy children, which means that Russia is doing everything right, President Vladimir Putin said at a cabinet meeting.

"Kids from across the country and also from abroad are excited to come to our children’s centers, where they enjoy an engaging and lively atmosphere that greatly benefits their development. Meanwhile, European officials are concerned about gender issues and protection for various sexual minorities (the LGBT movement is recognized as extremist and banned in Russia - TASS) and are irritated by the sight of our happy children, who love Russia and are enthusiastic about what they do, which means that we are doing everything right and promoting the right values," Putin noted.

He stressed that the Russian authorities would continue to pursue that approach.