Russia needs 'serious reassurances' from Europe to begin dialogue, says Lavrov

KAZAN, June 10. /TASS/. Russia will continue ignoring European proposals for launching a dialogue with Russia until Moscow is convinced that the conversation is taken seriously, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"It will be only when we receive and then be convinced that [European] proposals are of a serious nature and not just another attempt to protect and preserve, as well as strengthen, the Kiev Nazi regime. We will then probably take note of that, but I would simply ignore such ideas in view of practical perspectives," Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting of the CSTO (the Council of the Security Treaty Organization) Council meeting of foreign ministers.

According to Lavrov, based on Russian European partners’ statements, Moscow hears about possible options to resume the dialogue for the sake of "their own perception of what they really stand for."

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on June 9 that countries of the European Union are still far from being prepared to play a mediating role in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.