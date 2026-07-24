Yak-130M aircraft’s mission is to destroy copters, UAVs — Putin

IRKUTSK, July 24. /TASS/. The Yak-130M modernized combat trainer aircraft is to carry out missions emerging during combat operations, including elimination of large copters and uncrewed boats of the enemy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"It should also perform missions to carry out emerging combat tasks, such as the elimination of enemy large copters and uncrewed boats," the president noted, referring to the expansion of the aircraft’s combat capabilities.

Putin on Friday visited the Irkutsk Aviation Plant (a branch of Yakovlev PJSC) where he inspected a prototype sample of the Yak-130M modernized combat-capable trainer aircraft that performed its maiden flight a month ago.