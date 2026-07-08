Russia to begin importing petroleum products in July — Deputy PM Novak

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia will begin importing petroleum products in July to stabilize the country's fuel market, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced at a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and the government.

"In July, we will also begin importing petroleum products and increasing additional production volumes by sourcing petroleum products of lower environmental class," he said.

Novak noted that the government is taking measures to stabilize the situation.

As Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on June 30, if agreements are reached on fuel imports at affordable prices, this will be another step toward stabilizing the market. However, he added that the Kremlin will not disclose which countries it is contacting regarding possible fuel imports.