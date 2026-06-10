FACTBOX: What is known about targets of EU’s 21st sanctions package

BRUSSELS, June 10. /TASS/. The European Union intends to adopt a "mini-package" of sanctions against Russia on June 15, the EUobserver portal reported, citing a draft document.

More than 40 individuals could be included in the 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions.

TASS has compiled the main information about the EU's plans.

EU plans

- The European Union intends to adopt a "mini-package" of sanctions against Russia on June 15.

- The new sanctions package will include eight individuals and 46 organizations in the defense and energy sectors.

- More than 40 individuals, primarily entrepreneurs in the Russian defense industry and bankers, could be included in the 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions by the European Union, EUobserver reported, citing a draft document.

- The EU also intends to blacklist 31 legal entities, primarily Russian banks.

Individuals

- The EU is considering sanctions against Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, EUobserver reported, citing a draft document.

- According to the draft document, the EU wants to impose sanctions on Medinsky because of the history textbooks he authored.

- The EU may impose sanctions against Russian Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Mikhail Degtyarev, as well as former Russian Olympic Committee head Stanislav Pozdnyakov, as part of the new, 21st package.

- Sanctions may also target Mikhail Mamiashvili, President of the Russian Wrestling Federation.

- Sanctions against Arkady Dvorkovich, President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), are also being discussed.

- It is noted that Dvorkovich is being considered for inclusion on the sanctions list because he "publicly supported" the Russian Military Council and was a member of the Russian Chess Federation.

- The European Union may impose sanctions on Russian pop-singer Alexander Marshal as part of the 21st package.

- As noted in the draft document, sanctions against Marshal could be imposed for concerts he gave for Russian military personnel in Donbas.