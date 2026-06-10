US destroys 55% of military capabilities Iran restored during ceasefire — Trump

NEW YORK, June 10. /TASS/. The US military has destroyed about 55% of the military capabilities Iran managed to restore during the ceasefire, US President Donald Trump told Fox News.

According to the media outlet, overnight into Wednesday, the US wiped out the radars and air defense systems that Iran had been trying to rebuild. Meanwhile, Trump said that Tehran had been able to restore only a small portion of its military capabilities lost during the armed conflict, and that 55% of those restored capabilities had been eliminated in recent US strikes.