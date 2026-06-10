US and Iran continue to negotiate despite escalation — Fox News

NEW YORK, June 10. /TASS/. The negotiations between the United States and Iran on a peaceful settlement continued on Wednesday, despite threats from President Donald Trump to intensify attacks on the Islamic Republic, Fox News quoted a senior White House official as saying.

"The talks still continue," the channel quoted the official as saying, adding that Washington would keep to exert "maximum pressure to get a deal done."

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump told Fox News that he was ready to order new strikes on Iran targeting power plants and bridges.