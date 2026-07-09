Patriot license transfer to Kiev aimed at securing US firms in Ukraine — expert

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The license transfer to Kiev for Patriot interceptors indicates Washington’s attempt to make certain Ukrainian territories safe for potential local production by US defense firms, Alexander Stepanov, military expert of the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), told TASS.

"This is an attempt to give a carte blanche to the Kiev regime and secure particular territories where US defense companies will arrange local production. This is a demonstration of direct military-political support and an attempt to obstruct the liquidation of the Kiev regime’s military-industrial potential used for strikes deep inside Russia," the expert said, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s statement.

In addition, the technology transfer implies setting up costly production lines. However, investors from the US defense industry are hardly ready to take the risk, he added.

"All such facilities on the Kiev-controlled territory will be viewed by the Russian side as legitimate targets. We have already seen similar pledges: Rheinmetall promised to build factories for the assembly of Lynx IFVs. However, we have seen neither factories nor armored vehicles. Investors are not prepared for such risky ventures where they will be unable to make their assets safe. Trump’s statement is rather a sign of public media support than a real practical step," Stepanov pointed out.

Trump announced at a meeting with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky that he intended to transfer a license to Kiev for the production of Patriot interceptor missiles.