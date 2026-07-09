MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. At the summit in Ankara, NATO had a single objective: to draw US leader Donald Trump into confrontation with Russia, thereby preventing the US from splitting the alliance, Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for crimes of the Kiev regime, said on Channel One.

"The main task of the summit was solely to draw Trump into confrontation with Russia, that is, to put him on their side and prevent him from splitting NATO," he said.

Furthermore, the diplomat emphasized that maintaining strategic uncertainty is one of the main features of European policy, in particular, "against this backdrop, it is very easy to make high-profile statements that have no real outcome."

The NATO summit was held in Ankara on July 7-8. The final declaration was the shortest in at least a quarter of a century. NATO countries agreed to allocate €70 billion to Ukraine in 2026 and pledged to maintain support at the same level in 2027. However, the commitment to admit Ukraine to the alliance was omitted.