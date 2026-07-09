UAC delivers Su-30SM2, Su-34 fighter jets to Russian Defense Ministry — Rostec

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has manufactured and delivered batches of Su-30SM2 multirole fighter jets and Su-34 fighter-bombers to the Russian Defense Ministry under the state defense procurement program, Rostec reported.

The aircraft have completed the entire cycle of required ground and flight factory tests and have departed for their duty stations. "As part of achieving the targets set by the Russian defense minister for the delivery of weapons and military equipment, the crew accepted the Su-30SM2 aircraft. The super-maneuverable, multirole Su-30SM2 aircraft are among the most advanced combat aircraft in the Russian Armed Forces. I express my gratitude to the plant’s team for their dedicated work in developing these aircraft," said a Su-30SM2 pilot.

UAC CEO Vadim Badekha emphasized that the aircraft are being continuously upgraded based on the special military operation experience. "UAC facilities are producing and delivering equipment under the state defense procurement program consistently and on schedule. Along with the delivery of equipment, we are working to further improve our aircraft, including with due regard to the experience gained during the special military operation," he said.

UAC specified that the Su-30SM2 fighters represent a further development of the aircraft currently in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces and Naval Aviation. "The Su-30SM2 boasts high performance characteristics and outstanding maneuverability. Extensive modernization has significantly expanded the aircraft's capabilities. Its powerful radar allows the fighter to ‘see’ significantly further than its predecessor and accurately engage a wide range of ground, air, and sea targets without entering enemy air defense range," the UAC reported.

Furthermore, the company added that the Su-34 fighter-bomber is designed to engage ground (surface) and air targets, as well as infrastructure protected by air defense systems and located at significant distances from its base. The aircraft can also be used for aerial reconnaissance missions," the statement reads. "An excellent aircraft system with significant potential for the future, it has a wide range of weapons with the ability to employ advanced weapons to perform its missions," said a Su-34 pilot of the Russian Aerospace Forces.