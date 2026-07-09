Russia develops Skat amphibious drone for underwater logistics

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian specialists have developed the Skat multi-function drone for underwater, surface, and land use, Executive Director of the Spektr Design Bureau Andrey Bratenkov told TASS.

"The Skat platform is remotely controlled and designed for underwater, surface, and land use," he said.

He noted that the Ukrainian armed forces are targeting infrastructure, hampering logistics. The Skat was created to solve this problem and enhance underwater logistics. While destroying surface logistics is relatively easy, striking an underwater target from the air is quite challenging. "A technology demonstrator has now been created, which will be presented to all interested parties representing the Russian Navy, the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Federal Security Service, and the Russian National Guard," Bratenkov stated.

The expert noted that the device is also planned to be used to monitor the condition of ships and bridge supports.

According to the Spektr executive director, the amphibious drone will be able to transport up to 10 tons of payload in the future. "Currently, the Skat can carry up to 50 kg. In the future, the payload will be increased to 10 tons. We plan to develop the project into a fully fledged transport platform. Everything depends only on funding. The device is highly maneuverable compared to other platforms. The Skat is relatively inexpensive to mass-produce and requires no special training: it can be easily mastered by anyone familiar with multirotor uncrewed aircraft systems," he said.