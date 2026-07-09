France wins quarter-final match against Morocco

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. France beat Morocco 2-0 in the first quarter-final match at the FIFA World Cup in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The two second-half goals were scored by Kylian Mbappe in the 60th minute and Ousmane Dembele in the 66th minute.

France advanced to the World Cup semifinals for the eighth time in history.

The French will take on the winner in Friday’s faceoff between Spain and Portugal. France will play next on July 14.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The defending champion is Argentina.