Death toll from Venezuela earth quake climbs to 3,889

CARACAS, July 10. /TASS/. The death toll from last month's earthquake in Venezuela has risen to 3,889, Jorge Rodriguez, the president of the Bolivarian republic's National Assembly, reported on his Telegram channel.

According to him, 16,740 people were injured and 17,907 were left homeless. A total of 190 buildings were completely ruined and 856 sustained significant damage. As many as 6,462 people have been rescued in relief operations, and 28,836 others received treatment in hospitals and healthcare facilities. Assistance has been provided to 86,794 families, and 9,603 tons of food has been distributed to those affected.

A powerful earthquake struck Venezuela on the evening of June 24. Two series of tremors measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 were recorded within 40 seconds of each other. Their epicenters were located in the state of Yaracuy, ten kilometers apart.