Organizers announce Eastern Economic Forum’s theme for 2026

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The upcoming Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be titled "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People," Roscongress announced.

"The focal theme of the 11th Eastern Economic Forum to take place in Vladivostok on September 1-4 will be The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People," the announcement reads.

The theme is in tune with a key priority of the region’s new development strategy for a ten-year period through 2036. It is centered on building a hi-tech diversified economy and developing a modern infrastructure that would create conditions for a sustainable population growth while ensuring the central role of Russia’s Far East in cooperation with countries in Asia Pacific.