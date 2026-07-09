Israel ready to resume campaign against Iran — defense minister

TEL AVIV, July 9. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is on high alert for a possible resumption of its campaign against Iran, said Defense Minister Israel Katz.

"The Israel Defense Forces is on high alert and ready to resume the campaign. If we have to resume [the campaign against Iran], we will resume it with fuller force to eliminate the threats," Katz said at a graduation ceremony for Israeli Air Force military pilots broadcast by the army press service.

"Israel's long arm will overtake those in Tehran and other places who try to threaten Israel and harm it."

The United States and Israel started a war with Iran on February 28.

In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

On July 8, US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire was over and accused Tehran of violating the agreements.

Speaker of the Mejlis (parliament) of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf after new US attacks on his country said that the Strait of Hormuz would be opened only after meeting Tehran’s conditions, and not under threats from Washington. He said that intimidation and broken promises by the United States will no longer pass without consequences.