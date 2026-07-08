DONETSK, July 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian soldiers, while retreating from Vasilyevka, left behind weapons, ammunition, and explosives manufactured in NATO countries at their positions, Mikhail Knyazkin, the commander of an assault platoon of the 237th Regiment of the 76th Airborne Division, part of Battlegroup Center, told TASS.

"The enemy forces left behind a large amount of NATO trophy weapons. There were M-16 rifles. There were trophy grenades of French and British manufacture. They also supplied a lot of ammunition. All of it is NATO-manufactured. All EU countries, including Poland, France, and Italy. All of them. They left behind a huge amount of all of this," the commander said.

On July 4, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the "Center" troop grouping had liberated the settlement of Vasilyevka.