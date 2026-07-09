UN, July 9. /TASS/. Russia’s acting permanent representative to the UN Anna Yevstigneyeva has criticized the UN Secretariat for its double standards and failure to directly condemn terrorist attacks by Ukrainian forces on Russian territory.

"The UN Secretariat's selective approach and double standards are deeply regrettable," she stated. "Over the past week, the UN Secretary-General has issued two condemnations of Russian strikes allegedly targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. We categorically reject these unfounded accusations. Meanwhile, numerous attacks by Ukrainian forces on civilian infrastructure and terrorist acts against civilians within Russian territory have gone uncondemned by UN officials," Yevstigneyeva said at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.