US prepared for potential strikes on Iran, conducting diplomacy for now — TV

NEW YORK, July 10. /TASS/. Even as the United States is conducting diplomacy to avoid escalation in the Middle East, it is preparing for potential strikes if needed tonight, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to them, US forces are preparing for potential strikes, while Washington is currently letting diplomacy take the lead. The situation is dynamic and strikes could resume if needed, US officials told the TV channel.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing a US official, that technical talks between US and Iranian negotiators are ongoing.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. Among other Iranian officials, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed as a result of airstrikes. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) providing for an immediate ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon. Afterwards, talks were held at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock with Qatar and Pakistan acting as mediators in the implementation of the MoU. According to a joint statement issued by Pakistan and Qatar following the conclusion of the first round of talks, the meeting between Iranian and US representatives took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere. Encouraging progress was made, and a foundation for further technical talks was established.

However, in the night onto July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating bilateral agreements, especially regarding the Strait of Hormuz.