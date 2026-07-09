State of emergency introduced in Zaporozhye Region from July 9 due to drone-induced fires

MELITOPOL, July 9. /TASS/. A state of emergency has been introduced in the Zaporozhye Region from July 9 because of massive fires caused by Ukrainian drone attacks, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Max messenger.

He said that from the beginning of June to July 1 massive drone attacks in the region led to numerous fires affecting farmland and crops. The total area of destroyed winter wheat crops amounts to 1,479 hectares. The greatest damage was caused in the Kamensk-Dneprovsky, Vasilyevsky, Primorsky, Berdyansk, Melitopol municipal districts and in the Melitopol city district.

"The current situation poses a threat to the socio-economic stability of the region, which is why it was decided to introduce a state of emergency at the regional level in the territory of the Zaporozhye Region. The regime will be introduced from midnight on July 9, 2026 and will remain in effect until further notice," Balitsky wrote.

He also said that the heads of municipal administrations of the Zaporozhye Region were instructed to organize constant monitoring of the situation on their territory, including fire safety in the fields. Balitsky also instructed to continue recording the death of crops from the fires and determining the area of damage with the provision of supporting documentation to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Policy of the Zaporozhye Region.