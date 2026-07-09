LONDON, July 9. /TASS/. British singer Bonnie Tyler (real name Gaynor Sullivan), famous for her global hits "Total Eclipse of the Heart" and "Holding Out for a Hero," has passed away at the age of 75, according to a statement on her official website.

"It is with deep sadness that Bonnie’s family and team announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in a hospital in Portugal following an illness for which she was undergoing treatment," the communique said.

As The Sun previously reported, Tyler suffered a ruptured appendix in May, prompting emergency surgery. Earlier, her representatives said that she had been hospitalized in Portugal for an urgent operation due to a gastrointestinal perforation. While the cause of the illness was not disclosed, her team emphasized that the surgery was successful. Portuguese media later reported that Tyler was placed in a medically induced coma following post-op complications, which led to the cancellation of her summer tour. She had been scheduled to perform at a festival in Worcester, England, several European cities, and in Cardiff in December.

Born in Wales in 1951, Tyler first rose to fame in the 1970s with her pop album "The World Starts Tonight." In the 1980s, she shifted to the rock genre, releasing her biggest hits, "Total Eclipse of the Heart" and "Holding Out for a Hero." In 2013, Tyler represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest, finishing 19th. The singer, who was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2023, was widely known for her signature husky voice.

As The Times noted, in her youth, Tyler was inspired by the powerful rock styles of Janis Joplin and Tina Turner, but she acquired her distinctive gravelly vocals by accident — the result of a surgery to remove vocal cord nodules. Consequently, the three-time Grammy nominee was frequently dubbed the "female Rod Stewart."

In 1988, Tyler performed 17 concerts in several cities of the Soviet Union and subsequently returned to Russia numerous times. In 2020, she embarked on a tour that included several Russian cities.