Oil base reservoir in Tver Region catches fire after Ukraine’s drone attack

TVER, July 9. /TASS/. A fire broke out at a Tver oil base reservoir after Ukraine’s drone attack on the Tver Region northwest of Moscow, the region’s governor, Vitaly Korolev, said.

"A fire broke out at a reservoir of the Tver oil base as a result of repelling an overnight drone attack," he wrote on messaging app Max. According to the governor, efforts are being made to eliminate consequences of the attack and ensure the facility’s security.

The fire has been localized, no casualties were reported, he added.