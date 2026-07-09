US strikes Iran bridge on transport corridor connecting it with Russia, China — Fars

TEHRAN, July 9. /TASS/. The United States struck a bridge in northeastern Iran overnight that forms part of a transport corridor connecting the country with Russia and China, Fars agency reported.

According to its information, the strike targeted a railway bridge in the Akkala area of Golestan province near the Turkmen border. The agency noted that cargo from Russia entered Iran via this route. In addition, China tripled its shipments of goods to Iran along this route after the announcement of the US naval blockade.