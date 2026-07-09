Oil and gas revenues of Russian budget down 22.7% in 1H year-on-year

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget for January-June 2026 fell by 22.7% year-on-year to 3.66 trillion rubles ($48 bln), according to data released on the Finance Ministry’s website.

"Oil and gas revenues amounted to 3.661 trillion rubles, which is lower than both the level recorded in the same period of the previous year (down by 22.7% year-on-year) and the baseline level for January-June of this year, primarily due to a decline in oil prices in previous periods," the ministry said.

Accumulating additional oil and gas revenues during periods of favorable market prices and using the National Wealth Fund’s resources to cover revenue shortfalls in accordance with the parameters of the fiscal rule ensures the budget system’s resilience to fluctuations in oil and gas revenue inflows, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile non-oil and gas revenues of the budget for January-June 2026 increased by 16.3% year-on-year to 14.96 trillion rubles ($197 bln).