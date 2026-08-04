Number of foreign tourists visiting Russia up 20% in H1 2026 — minister

GORNO-ALTAISK, August 4. /TASS/. Inbound tourist arrivals to Russia grew by 20% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov announced at a tourism development meeting.

"By the end of 2025, inbound traffic growth stood at 12%, and the first half of this year brought another 20% increase," he said.

Reshetnikov attributed the growth to decisions made by the president and government. This primarily includes visa facilitation measures, such as the introduction of visa-free regimes with China, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Myanmar. Additionally, Russia continues to refine its e-visa system by expanding the list of eligible countries and extending the duration of stay, the minister noted.

The minister pointed out that last year yielded the first results of Russia's shift to new tourism markets. Chinese tourists account for the largest share of foreign guests accommodated in Russia, at over 22%. They are followed by visitors from the Persian Gulf states, Turkey, and India. Furthermore, foreign tourists are travelling beyond Moscow and St. Petersburg to other regions, including Murmansk, Vladivostok, and Kazan.