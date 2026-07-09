Iran’s late Supreme Leader Khamenei laid to rest in Meshhed

MESHHED, July 9. /TASS/. Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was laid to rest in his home city of Meshhed, at the Imam Reza Holy Shrine, a TASS correspondent reported.

President Ebrahim Raisi, killed in a helicopter crash two years ago, was buried at the same mausoleum.

The route had to be changed at the very last moment, because the funeral cortege was unable to drive through the dense crowd, so a helicopter was used instead.

Khamenei was buried alongside his family members who were also killed as a result of US-Israeli bombings.

Journalists were not allowed to attend the burial.

The funeral ceremony began in Tehran on July 3. For several days, the late Iranian supreme leader was lying in state at the Mosalla Mosque in the Iranian capital. The large-scale funeral procession took place on July 6. After that, the remains were taken to Iran's religious center, the city of Qom. On the evening of July 7, Khamenei’s coffin was transported to Iraq for additional ceremonies in the cities of Najaf and Karbala.