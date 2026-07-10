Chinese embassy to US expects Kiev to view Beijing’s role in Ukraine context objectively

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. The Chinese Embassy to the United States expects that all parties, including Kiev, will view Beijing’s role in the context of the Ukraine crisis rationally and objectively, Embassy Spokesperson Liu Chang told TASS.

"China’s position is consistent and clear. Dialogue and negotiations are the only viable way out of the crisis. China did not create the Ukraine crisis, nor is it a party to the crisis," Liu said, responding to a request for comment on a remark from Vladimir Zelensky, who earlier said he had discussed the role of China in the context of the Ukraine crisis with US President Donald Trump.

"We have always been following the `Four Shoulds’ proposed by [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] as the fundamental guideline, adhered to an objective and fair stance, actively promoted a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and stayed committed to promoting peace talks in our own way. We hope all parties will view China’s position and role rationally and objectively," he emphasized.