MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia has eliminated the battalion commander of the 411th separate brigade of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and an officer of the Squall Border Commandant's Office, an official at the law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"Major Viktor Tomashevsky, a native of Kiev, the commander of the 411th battalion of Hawks, was eliminated in the Zaporozhye Region. In Kolodezny (the Kharkov Region), head of communications of Squall of the 7th border detachment (the Transcarpathian Region) Senior Lieutenant Mikhail Viktorovich Kulich was eliminated," the official said.

The official also said that the Hawks took part in the invasion of the Kursk Region and terrorized the people of the border areas with drones.