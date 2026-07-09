Russia aims to assist Mozambique in achieving economic self-reliance — Lavrov

MAPUTO /Mozambique/, July 9. /TASS/. Russia aims to support Mozambique in achieving economic self-reliance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during talks with Mozambican Foreign Minister Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas.
"At the current stage, as discussed during the meeting with [Mozambican] President Daniel Chapo, the primary task is to secure additional economic projects that will foster Mozambique’s economic independence and uphold its right to choose its own partners on the international stage. And I hope that today we will discuss in detail how foreign ministries can actively and effectively facilitate these processes," the minister said.