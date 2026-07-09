UN, July 9. /TASS/. The implausible narrative that Russia is on the verge of losing the conflict in Ukraine and imminently attacking NATO countries is being aggressively promoted to European citizens as a justification for increased militarization, stated Anna Yevstigneyeva, Russia’s acting Permanent Representative to the UN.

"Rather than supporting their own populations, providing humanitarian aid to those in need, or honoring their development commitments - actions that would better align with the moral image they seek to project - Western nations continue pouring billions into bolstering the corrupt Kiev regime. Furthermore, Ukraine has transformed into a lucrative hub for the military-industrial complexes of these countries. The notion that Russia, suffering defeat, might suddenly strike NATO territory tomorrow is utterly illogical. Yet, this narrative is relentlessly hammered into the minds of Europeans and the international community, all to justify the ongoing militarization," she asserted during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized during a meeting organized by TASS with leading international news agency chiefs that claims of an imminent Russian attack on Europe are not only baseless but serve as provocations and disinformation campaigns designed to deceive European populations.