Aeroflot carried over 885,000 passengers between Russian cities, Phuket

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Aeroflot carried record high number of passengers between Russian cities and Phuket in Thailand in 2025, the press service of the Russian airline said.

"Over 2025, the record-breaking number of passengers used Aeroflot flights between Russian cities and Phuket - over 885,000 people. This is 5.65 more than last year," the press service noted.

Aeroflot started flying to Phuket as early as in 2010. Over the past fifteen years, more than 3.6 mln passengers were carried between Russian cities and Phuket, of which more than 2.6 mln were transported between Moscow and Phuket.

"During this time, flights to the popular island of Thailand have become the ones of those enjoying the highest demand in the network of our international destinations," the press service added.

Aeroflot is making direct flights to Phuket from eight Russian cities this winter, the airline said.