Zelensky doubts Ukraine will join Trump’s Board of Peace

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has confirmed that Ukraine has been invited to join US President Donald Trump-chaired Gaza Board of Peace but said that Kiev is unlikely to accept it.

According to Zelensky, diplomats are working on the invitation. However, in his words, he can hardly imagine Ukraine being part of the same body with Russia and Belarus.

"First, frankly speaking, Russia is our enemy and Belarus is their ally. It is next to impossible for me to imagine how we could be together on this or that board. But this doesn’t apply to this Board of Peace," he told journalists.

In addition, he said that he doubted this body’s ability to address the issue of settling the Ukrainian conflict.

Earlier, leaders of a number of world countries were invited by the United States to join the Board of Peace that will govern the Gaza Strip. The Board of Peace is expected to start its work during the second phase of the peace plan that Egypt, Qatar, and the US brokered between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas in October 2025. According to The Wall Street Journal, the draft charter of the board suggests that it may deal with other conflict areas in addition to the Gaza Strip.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to join the Board of Peace for Gaza and is considering whether to accept. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko also received a similar invitation, according to Lukashenko’s press secretary Ruslan Varankov.