MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Europe has missed its chance to have a meaningful say in the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict on three occasions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Europe squandered its first chance in February 2014 when it failed to force the opposition to honor provisions of the EU-guaranteed agreement. The second chance for Europe came in February 2015 when the Minsk accords were signed by France, Germany, Ukraine, and Russia," he said at a news conference summarizing the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.

Later, France’s former President Francois Hollande and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel acknowledged that no one was going to implement those agreements, he recalled.

"Europe had its third chance when, before the beginning of the special military operation, it could have backed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to sign a security guarantees agreement with NATO. They turned away from us with disgust, refused even to discuss this initiative, saying, ‘It’s none of your business what is happening within NATO and who is going to join it.’ After that, we announced the launch of the special military operation in response to requests from the DPR and LPR (Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics - TASS), which we then recognized as independent entities," the minister said.

"And, Europe failed to seize its opportunities in December 2021 and then, in April 2022, when settlement parameters were agreed upon at Ukraine’s initiative during the talks in Istanbul, Europe did not oppose [the then UK Prime Minister] Boris Johnson, who prevented Zelensky from signing these agreements," Lavrov recalled.

British model

"As for our willingness or unwillingness to cooperate with Europe, today Britain has a new foreign secretary - they change officials there quite often - Mrs. Cooper, as far as I remember. She claims that London sees a high degree of Ukraine’s commitment to a peaceful settlement based on the US plan, saying nothing, however, that the US plan has been turned on its head compared to Alaska and now is a plan for preserving the Nazi regime and ignoring realities on the ground," the top Russian diplomat noted. "Moreover, she said there is no indication that Moscow seeks peace."

Maidan history

According to the Russian minister, Russia told the Europeans in February 2014, after the state coup in Ukraine, "Two days prior to the state coup, you acted as guarantors of the agreement between the then president and opposition, that early elections would be organized and that there would not be any use of force."

"Compel the opposition to implement these agreements and leave all the administrative buildings it was occupying. But in Paris, Berlin, and Warsaw they responded, shyly looking away, ‘Oh, you know, sometimes democracy takes very unusual forms, that’s all,’" he recalled. "We turned to the Americans because, before this agreement on a truce between the president and the opposition was concluded in February 2014, Barack Obama called Vladimir Putin and asked him, ‘Vladimir, please allow this agreement to be signed.’"

"We called the Americans and said, ‘You asked us, we did what you asked; now can you restrain your fosterlings whom you sponsored and who carried out this coup? They evaded the issue,’" he went on to say. "The first thing the group of putschists who came to power did was cancel the Russian language’s status in Ukraine. The second official action was sending militants to storm Crimea. After that, Crimean residents rose against those authorities and said, ‘Leave us alone, we don’t want to have anything to do with you.’ They organized a referendum, and after that Donbass did the same, while the Kiev regime sent warplanes and used artillery against its own people in violation of all norms of international humanitarian law. Remember how they bombed Lugansk: the city center and administrative buildings in Lugansk were bombed from planes."

Lavrov recalled the then US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland’s statement that a sum of $5 billion had been allocated to support the group of putschists. "When they came to power, they were urged to use force ‘proportionally,’" the minister added.