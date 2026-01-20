Zelensky does not back Trump's idea of bringing Greenland into US

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky does not support US President Donald Trump’s position on making Greenland part of the United States.

"On Greenland, I want to once again emphasize that we, and I personally, respect Denmark, its sovereignty, and its territorial integrity. I truly hope that America will listen to Europe’s diplomatic message. I think that will happen, and I strongly believe that no major threats will arise," he said, responding to journalists’ questions, according to Novosti Live.

Trump has repeatedly emphasized the importance of Greenland joining the US. During his first term, he proposed buying the island, and in March 2025, he said it could be annexed. Earlier, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller questioned Denmark’s right to control the island.

Greenland is Denmark’s autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance obligations. Under the treaty, the US committed to defend the island from potential aggression.