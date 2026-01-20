{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Trump supports preserving UN despite formation of Board of Peace

The US leader acknowledged that the Board of Peace could potentially replace the UN

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he supports preserving the UN despite the formation of the Board of Peace.

During a press conference at the White House, he acknowledged that the Board of Peace could potentially replace the UN. "Well, it might. I mean, the UN just hasn't been very helpful. I'm a big fan of the UN’s potential, but it has never lived up to its potential. The UN should have settled every one of the wars that I settled. I never went to them. I never even thought to go to them," he said in response to a question about whether the Board of Peace would replace the UN.

"They should be able to settle those wars. I believe you got to let the UN continue, because the potential is so great," Trump concluded.

Tags
United StatesDonald Trump
