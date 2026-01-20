Netanyahu says wants to turn Israel into ‘global power’

TEL AVIV, January 20. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he wants Israel to become a regional power and, "in some aspects," a global power.

"We spoke about the key decisions made throughout the War of Redemption (the official name of Israel’s military operation in Gaza that was launched in 2023 - TASS) that led to changing the face of the entire Middle East. I told them straight, ‘We are turning Israel into a regional power, and in some aspects, a global power," his office quoted him as saying during a meeting with students of the National Defense College.

"We need a very strong defense, independent production capacity, and to deepen our relative advantage. The task is clear. The responsibility is huge. We will continue acting resolutely for the sake of Israel’s security and its future," he stressed.