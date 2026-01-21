WASHINGTON, January 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump once again reassured that he was still seeking to resolve the conflict in Ukraine during a press conference at the White House.

He reiterated that he had ended "eight wars." "The reason I do it is because it's easy for me to do, and I didn't do it for a Nobel Prize. I did it because I'm saving a lot of lives," Trumps said. "I'm trying to settle the final one [in Ukraine]."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference reviewing the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025 that Europe and the Kiev regime led by Vladimir Zelensky are hysterically trying to push Washington away from the position agreed with Moscow in Anchorage and are attempting to impose their own settlement concepts. He noted that Russia hopes the US’s understanding of the need to address the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict and the agreements reached between Moscow and Washington during the Alaska summit "remain in force."