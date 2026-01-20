MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. European states are exhibiting a profound sense of helplessness regarding the Greenland issue, resorting to appeals to international law – despite their own history of frequent violations, Vyacheslav Nikonov, First Deputy Chairman of the Duma Committee on International Affairs (United Russia), said during a plenary session of the State Duma.

"They (European countries - TASS note) are showing blatant helplessness over Greenland. They dispatched a few platoons, only to retreat immediately upon receiving orders from the United States," Nikonov remarked.

He further observed that recent days have witnessed a noteworthy development, which he described as a "geopolitical reset of Europe to zero." Nikonov pointed out that Europeans accuse US President Donald Trump of breaching international law, yet they themselves have repeatedly violated it - particularly through the imposition of sanctions against Russia in circumvention of United Nations Security Council resolutions.