Still early to speak of Russia’s participation in Board of Peace on Gaza — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia does not yet know all of the details of the Board of Peace on Gaza initiative and hopes to receive answers to its questions during meetings with the American side, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"It's premature to say this," Peskov said at a news briefing in response to a question about whether the de facto Union State of Russia and Belarus will be represented in the Board of Peace on Gaza, given that both Moscow and Minsk have received invitations from the United States to join this structure.

"We do not yet know all of the details regarding the initiative on this board, whether it concerns only Gaza or includes a broader context," he said. "There are a lot of questions about this initiative so far, and we hope to receive answers during contacts with the Americans."

Earlier reports said that leaders of several countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, had received invitations from the US to join the body. The board is expected to begin work within the second phase of the peace plan agreed in October 2025 by Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas through mediation by Egypt, Qatar, the US, and Turkey.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had received an invitation to join the Board of Peace and was considering this possibility.