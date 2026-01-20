One killed, 15 wounded in commuter train accident in Spain’s Catalonia — agency

MADRID, January 21. /TASS/. At least one person was killed and 15 wounded when a commuter train hit a collapsed retaining wall in Spain’s autonomous region of Catalonia, the EFE news agency reported.

The train driver was the only fatality. Firefighters, doctors and police are working at the scene.

The report came just a few days after a train crash that claimed at least 42 lives in Spain. The accident occurred in the evening on January 18 near the city of Adamuz, Andalusia. A high-speed Iryo train en route from Malaga to Madrid with around 300 passengers went off the tracks and onto the oncoming line, colliding with a Renfe high-speed train traveling from Madrid to Huelva. This train also derailed. The cause of the accident remains unknown.