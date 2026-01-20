European Parliament suspends ratification of trade deal with the US — AFP

PARIS, January 20. /TASS/. The European Parliament (EP) has frozen the process of ratifying the trade agreement between the EU and the US after threats of US leader Donald Trump in respect of Greenland, AFP news agency reported, citing EP political groups.

The majority of political groups backed the suspension of ratification of the trade deal clinched between the EU and the US last year, chairperson of the Social Democratic (S&D) group Iratxe Garcia Perez said, cited by the news agency.

Greenland is now part of Denmark with rights of the autonomous territory. The US President repeatedly said that it should become part of the United States.