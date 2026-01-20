West discusses doing away with NATO — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. There is talk in the West about whether it’s time to shut down NATO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference summing up the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.

"NATO and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe are Euro-Atlantic institutions, and as such, they are being affected by a profound crisis within NATO, where talk is underway about whether it’s time to shut it down because one NATO country is going to attack another member," he said.

Lavrov pointed out that the Euro-Atlantic concept of security and cooperation has proved unworkable. "This is why we are talking about Eurasian security. No European institution - be it NATO, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) or the European Union - can be taken for granted. By the way, the EU is also part of the Euro-Atlantic consent because its latest agreements with NATO completely eliminate the EU’s independence, although attempts are being made to restore it somehow, with calls for the creation of a security system without the United States. In fact, they say that Ukraine needs to be seamlessly integrated into this system. It means this is the good old discussion of designing a structure against the Russian Federation," the top Russian diplomat emphasized.

"This is the mentality that the position of the majority of the OSCE’s Western member states is based on. This mentality is destructive and it will do no good for the West and the OSCE itself," Lavrov included.