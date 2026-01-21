Putin to discuss with government issues raised during Q&A session

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meting with the Russian government on Wednesday to discuss issues that were brought into spotlight during his combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference, the Kremlin press service said.

Reports to the president will be delivered by Deputy Prime Ministers Tatyana Golikova, Dmitry Chernyshenko and Marat Khusnullin, as well as Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, Labor Minister Anton Kotyakov, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov and Deputy Defense Minister Anna Tsivileva.

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to 77 questions during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference, fielded both from journalists and live broadcast participants, with some asking multiple questions at once. The event lasted 4 hours and 27 minutes.