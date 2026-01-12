Rosatom creates first domestic modular inverter for solar batteries

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Engineers of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom developed a string inverter for solar power plants with the unique architecture, Rosatom Automated Control Systems company told TASS.

The string inverter is the device converting direct current from solar panels to alternating current that can be safely and efficiently transmitted to consumers over power grids. The device developed by Parus Electro company is rated for 200 and 350 kW. The inverter efficiency is 98.3%. It may function in network and hybrid modes and is designed for climatic conditions across Russia.

The unique feature of the first Russian inverter is its modular structure, making it possible to replace the power module without dismantling the entire equipment. It reduces the maintenance and repair time from dozens of hours to several minutes. The localization degree of components is 90-95%.

The inverter developed by Rosatom is operating with the use of eight independent strings and controls small groups of panels individually. If a group loses efficiency because of shade, snow or clouds, the other continue operating at full capacity. This improves the stability of power generation in winter and in dull weather and increases the total number of generation hours over a day. The string invertor is suitable for commercial ground-based solar power plants and for small solar power units on roofs of buildings. It supports adaptive control of reactive power for requirements of a specific grid operator and interaction with power banks. Parus Electro is going to start series production of the device as early as in this year.