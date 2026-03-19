Hungary, Slovakia block EU summit's decision to allocate €90 billion to Ukraine

BRUSSELS, March 19. /TASS/. Bratislava and Budapest have blocked the EU summit's decision to approve EUR90 billion in military funding for Kiev in 2026-2027 and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, reads a statement following the summit, published after the discussions on Ukraine.

"The European Council discussed the latest developments as regards Ukraine. The text set out in document EUCO 2/26 was firmly supported by 25 Heads of State or Government. The European Council will revert to this issue at its next meeting," the three-point final communique stated.

As a diplomatic source in Brussels explained to TASS, Hungary and Slovakia refused to lift their veto on the approval of 90 billion euros in funding for Kiev and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, rejecting the prepared draft declaration for the summit on Ukraine.

The attached document 2/26 is a draft final statement that has not received the approval of Hungary and Slovakia and therefore has no legal force. It contains, in particular, the following wording: "Following its December 2025 decision to provide Ukraine with a support loan of EUR90 billion for 2026 and 2027, the European Council welcomes the adoption of the loan by the co-legislators and looks forward to the first disbursement to Ukraine by the beginning of April."

It also states that the European Council "looks forward to the swift adoption of the 20th sanctions package. It reiterates the importance of further reducing Russia's energy revenues and further constraining Russia's banking system."

After the failure of the discussion on Ukraine, in which Vladimir Zelensky participated, the summit moved on to discussing the escalation in the Middle East and the situation with the sharp rise in energy prices, which threatens serious problems for the EU economy.