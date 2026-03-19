United States no longer in control of its foreign policy — Omani foreign minister

LONDON, March 19. /TASS/. The military operation against Iran shows that the United States has lost control of its foreign policy, relying on the calculations of the Israeli authorities, Omani Foreign Minister, Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi, stated in an article for the British magazine The Economist.

"The American administration’s greatest miscalculation, of course, was allowing itself to be drawn into this war in the first place. This is not America’s war, and there is no likely scenario in which both Israel and America will get what they want from it. Hopefully America’s commitment to regime change is just rhetorical, whereas Israel explicitly seeks the overthrow of the Islamic Republic and probably cares little about how the country is governed, or by whom, once this has been achieved," he wrote.

The Omani minister noted that "Israel’s leadership seems to have persuaded America that Iran had been so weakened by sanctions, internal divisions and the American-Israeli bombings of its nuclear sites last June, that an unconditional surrender would swiftly follow the initial assault and the assassination of the supreme leader." According to him, "for Israel to achieve its stated objective will require a long military campaign to which America would have to commit troops on the ground."

The top Omani diplomat pointed out that it is in the national interests of the US and Iran to stop the conflict as soon as possible. "This is an uncomfortable truth to tell, because it involves indicating the extent to which America has lost control of its own foreign policy. But it must be told," he emphasized.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.