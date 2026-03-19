Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Fyodorovka Vtoraya in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations. <…> Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Pavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,185 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,185 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 155 troops and two artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 160 troops and three ammunition depots in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 185 troops and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 345 troops, two tanks and eight armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 285 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 55 troops and two jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 155 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 155 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Miropolye, Novaya Sech and Grabovskoye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Yurchenkovo, Izbitskoye, Kolodeznoye, Staritsa and Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 155 personnel, five motor vehicles and two artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an unmanned systems battalion of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Borovaya, Monachinovka, Shiykovka, Novoosinovo, Velikaya Shapkovka and Glushkovka in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novoyegorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 160 personnel, 17 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 185 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a motorized infantry brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Krivaya Luka, Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Golubovka, Konstantinovka, Nikiforovka, Ilyinovka and Stepanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 185 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and four ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 345 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 345 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and eight armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Shevchenko, Belitskoye, Novoaleksandrovka, Dobropolye, Kucherov Yar, Kutuzovka, Toretskoye, Grishino and Novonikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopodgorodnoye and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 345 personnel, two tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 285 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 285 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault brigade and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Vozdvizhevka, Lyubitskoye, Kopani, Dolinka, Zalivnoye, Zarnitsa, Komsomolskoye, Mirnoye and Lugovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Pokrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 285 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 55 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 55 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Grigorovka, Belenkoye, Orekhov and Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 55 Ukrainian military personnel, seven motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops pound Ukrainian army’s energy, transport infrastructure over past day

Russian troops struck energy and transport infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the preparation and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 356 Ukrainian UAVs, six smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 356 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and six smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six guided aerial bombs and 356 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 125,087 unmanned aerial vehicles, 652 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,345 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,690 multiple rocket launchers, 33,932 field artillery guns and mortars and 57,192 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.