One civilian killed, five others injured in Ukrainian attacks on Kherson Region

GENICHESK, June 13. /TASS/. One civilian was killed and five others injured in the Ukrainian army’s attacks on the Kherson Region in the past 24 hours, Governor Vladimir Saldo said on the Max national messenger.

"A man born in 1978 was killed as a result of a drone strike on a truck in the settlement of Novovladimirovka in the Golopristansky district. A man born in 1974 suffered injuries after a drone attacked a truck in the settlement of Razdolnoye in the Kakhovsky district. The injured man was hospitalized. In the settlement of Velikiye Kopani of the Alyoshkinsky district, a man born in 1967 was injured. He declined hospitalization. In Golaya Pristan, a man born in 1962 was hurt. He was taken to the hospital. In Chaplinka, two men born in 1963 and 1982 suffered injuries in a drone attack on a truck. Both of them were hospitalized," the governor said.

The Ukrainian military also attacked communities in eight districts of the Kherson Region, he said.